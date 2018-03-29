What's the future hold for Legion Field?

The city hasn't officially announced what the future holds for Legion Field just yet, but some have ideas of what could come of the historic stadium.

The city wants to put money into renovations into Legion Field, but, according to Gene Hallman with Bruno Events Team, that could also mean possibly tearing a portion of it down to make the stadium more manageable for the city.

Hallman has been involved with new stadium discussions since the late 1990s. Hallman says the city could tear down a good portion of the seats, maybe leaving 25,000 to 30,000 seats and that would make it easier at least financially in his opinion to operate.

"In a perfect world, if you're able to shred it of that big steel structure on top of the brick then you've got a manageable facility from a maintenance standpoint and something that certain events could go to that wouldn't fit at the new facility,” Hallman said.

Hallman says there's a strong possibility the Magic City Classic could be moved to the new downtown stadium. He says both Alabama State and A&M want to evaluate their options to see what this new facility will look like.

