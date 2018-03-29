White nationalist invited to speak by UA organization

An organization at the University of Alabama has invited a white nationalist to speak.

University President Stuart R. Bell confirmed the invitation, saying in a statement that a registered student organization "has invited a speaker to our campus in mid-April who has been identified as a white nationalist."

Jared Taylor, founder and editor of American Renaissance magazine, is scheduled to speak on campus on April 19.

Bell confirmed the speaker's "ideology is counter to our institutional values." In the statement, he added, "The University of Alabama did not invite this individual. UA stands for the equality of all people."

The remainder of Bell's statement reads:

As a public university, the law and our commitment to free speech do not allow us to refuse a speaker based on the content of speech. This speaker was invited by a registered student organization that followed appropriate policies and processes. The best way to demonstrate distaste for hateful dialogue is not to give it an audience. At this time, we understand other events and activities are in the planning stages. Many in the campus community, including campus leadership, have strong feelings against the messages this person may espouse. The security of our campus is our absolute priority. Hate and bigotry have no place at The University of Alabama. Our community is diverse, inclusive and accepting, and we are committed to treating one another respectfully. We value the ways diversity enriches our University community.

