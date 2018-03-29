Birmingham attorneys cleared of charges in Blount County

Birmingham attorneys were cleared today of charges saying they obstructed government operations in Blount Country.

Today, the judge granted a motion for acquittal in the case.

One of those attorneys says his rights were violated and he was simply standing up for his clients.

Attorney Victor Revill and associate Megan Garcia feel their reputations have been smeared and names dragged through the mud for no legal reason. Revill says it’s all over a unlawful search by the District Attorney and others.

