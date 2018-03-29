FIRST ALERT Update: Chance of rain overnight, cooler temps tomorrow

THE REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The heavier rain has exited to the east, leaving behind partial clearing and much cooler conditions. We are tracking more rain in the form of a very thin line over east Mississippi. This is associated with the primary cold front and if it holds together, the line will cross our area from west to east overnight. This would be a very brief shower or downpour. After this line passes, winds will become northwest, with temperatures d ropping into the 40s and 50s tomorrow morning. We will start off with some early morning low clouds, but this should gradually give way to clearing into the afternoon, with highs in the 60s. It is going to remain breezy through tomorrow, with a northwest wind.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weekend will start off very cold Saturday morning, with lows ranging from upper 30s far north to 40s further south. The good news is that sunshine will help provide a quick warm-up on Saturday, with highs back in the 70s. We will start off near 50° on Easter, with first light at 6:10 a.m. and a sunrise time at 6:35 a.m. Mostly sunny weather is expected on Sunday and Monday.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Models are coming into agreement on the next big system impacting our area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rain and storms will be possible beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.

THE BEACH: If you plan on traveling to the coast for the weekend, you can expect lots of sunshine, with highs in the 70s. You may need the long pants for dinner time, with temperatures tumbling into the cool 60s and lows in the 50s. Winds will be ENE at 5-10 mph.

