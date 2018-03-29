Community uplifts Pell City family after barn fire

"It was ours. It was our dream," said warren Bowman, owner of Wolf Creek Pasture.

And for a moment, the owners of Wolf Creek Pastures, Warren and Maygan Bowman, thought those dreams had gone up in flames when their barn caught fire early Tuesday morning.

"We got the call from the parents who live behind us. It was panic. I could tell something was wrong by her voice. She said there's a fire. I said where. She said at the barn. I thought I could out it out with a water hose, but when I got up there it was gone," Warren said.

A barn filled with supplies, all the farm's meat, hay and nearly 100 chickens was destroyed. More than 48 hours later, the smoke continues to rise from the ashes--and so has their spirits and the support.

"Originally it was devastating, but now we can kind of start to see the positive that's going to come from it. The outreach the community has had far, far exceeded what we ever thought. We expect people to look at it and say it's a barn, but obviously it's more to us. For other people to see that is very encouraging, and now we can start to see the positive develop from all of this," Warren said.

And a part of the positive is the community support. Many people are coming to the barn on Saturday to help clear the charred remains. The farmers, who have been here for three years plan to rebuild as early as next month.

"It's a setback, it is not the end," Warren said.

