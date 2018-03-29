Birmingham officers taken to hospital after car wreck

Two Birmingham police officers have been transported to UAB Highlands Hospital after being involved in a car wreck.

The accident occurred at 3rd Ave. and 35th St. S. Officers were headed to the Kingston area on a report a wanted felon was driving around. Officers had the car's emergency lights on at the time of the wreck.

Both officers received minor injuries. The citizen was not injured.

The cause and fault of the accident are both under investigation.

