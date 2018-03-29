Holes in gate a problem near tracks where 7-year-old girl injured

Hole in gate taped up after girl injured by train. (Source: WBRC video)

Noon Thursday, a train rolls through the Collegeville public housing community within a few feet of the homes here.

They're the same tracks where a 7-year-old girl was hit and her leg severely injured by a train Wednesday night.

“I just hate that that happened to her,” says Robin Scott.

She has lived in the community eight years and says the trains have always been a concern.

“Kids always playing and it’s so small around here so the train tracks is like their playground,” she says.

Part of the problem is a hole that's been cut in the fence and it leads right to the train tracks.

It's large enough for an adult to get through.

Thursday afternoon, we saw numerous residents - including children - go through the hole before someone who works for the property taped it over.

But Robin Scott feels it’s the trains that should go.

“By it being so small out here in this community, they shouldn't have no trains coming out, like 4 or 5 times a day,” she says.

“Sometimes they just sit on the tracks--you can't get across--there's a lot of things that go on about these trains out here.”

A spokesperson for the Birmingham Housing Authority says it is aware of the issue and that part of its long-term plan is to reduce the number of units that specifically border the tracks.

