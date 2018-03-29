Hoover drug cases up 67 percent since last year

The numbers may alarm some. From 2016 to 2017, the number of drug offenses in in the city of Hoover jumped by nearly 400, a 67 percent increase. But Hoover police officers aren't surprised.

"To us, it's a reflection of the patrol officers that are out there every day making stops, being visible in the beats they're assigned to patrol," Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The department has more officers on duty after adding 10 new officers to the department in 2016.

“When we have a full compliment of officers that are out there patrolling the streets, then it gives them more of an opportunity to do more than just answer calls for service," Lt. Czeskleba said.

It allows them to be proactive. Czeskleba says majority of cases on the increase are misdemeanor, street level arrests made often during traffic stops. Heroin and marijuana are the two biggest drugs that officers find.

But while drug cases increased in 2017, other crimes, like robberies, car thefts and even burglaries went down.

“Oftentimes, people that become addicted to drugs have to do something to feed their habit. And unfortunately, sometimes that results in them committing crimes to do that. And so, when our guys are out there making these type drug cases, perhaps they are stopping other crimes from happening. And I think the crime stats actually back that up,” says Lt. Czeskleba.

Officials say many times, those arrested in the city of Hoover don't actually live there. With a major interstate running through the city, police say, that isn't a surprise to them.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.