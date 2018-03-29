Today's storms likely create more damage to JSU buildings

Jacksonville is still recovering from tornado damage as the current storm system moves through our state.

Disaster relief workers say even the smallest rain storm brings more damage for this area. A disaster relief company has hundreds of workers on site here on JSU's campus.

They have worked to put up tarps on buildings to keep the rain and moisture out. They are working on at least 30 buildings on campus with damage.

Workers say that even if the building did not have much damage immediately following the tornado last week have gotten more damage since the storm and could get more as today's rain fell.

“It is mostly water damage a lot of the roofs like I said they have roof damage the tornado came and scooped the roof off and so water just comes in through these roofs,” Todd Decoteau, supervisor for Servpro, said.

Most of the buildings have tarps, but an increase of wind speeds could pick up the tarps.

The company plans to be in JSU for several weeks. Additional rains will mean more time they've have to stay.

