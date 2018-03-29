New industrial park coming to east Birmingham

The future home of the Southern Museum of Flight next to a new industrial park in east Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)

The city of Birmingham is hoping to land more high tech jobs with a new industrial park out near the Barber Motorsports complex.

Work is already underway clearing land. The plan calls for a new location for the Birmingham Museum of Flight to move away from the airport and locate at the entrance to the Grand River Technology Park. The park will be just off of Barber Motorsports Parkway.

The new industrial park is in Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams' district. "The tech park has the capability to draw in new businesses. Different types of industry we do not have space for," said Williams.

The city of Birmingham has already committed more than $4 million to help prepare some 40 acres of land. A federal grant will help with the cost of that site preparation. "It gives us the opportunity to really step into the playing field. Technology type jobs in aviation, automotive, and biotech," said Griffin Lassiter with the Economic Development Office with the City of Birmingham.

24 acres will go to the Southern Museum of Flight. The museum is fundraising now to start construction in 2019. Birmingham, Leeds, Jefferson County, and US Steel are all involved in the project.

Williams said the park will have a big impact on the area. "Right now we are looking at an economic impact of $85 million annually to the metro area as well as 1,200 jobs in the tech park alone," Williams said.

The area being next to Barbers Motorsports is expected to be an attractive lure for the businesses. The project is also expected to lead to new homes in the Leeds and Birmingham area. The land should be cleared by fall.

The city and US steel will begin recruiting businesses and the companies, in turn, will build their facilities.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.