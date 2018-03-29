Suspects in Eastlake robbery caught on camera

Birmingham police are asking for your help to nab three robbers.

The suspects are three men who entered the Family Dollar store in the 7300 block of 1st Ave. N around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The first man entered the store with a shotgun, which he discharged.

"The shotgun goes off -- intentionally or not, detectives don't know that. It goes off a very dangerous situation," Sgt. John Pennington said.

Sgt. Pennington said the situation quickly became chaotic.

"They have to corral the cashiers working that particular night. You also have customers who are panicking. They are running trying to get away," Sgt. Pennington said.

Police may have a break in the case, after the third man, who was unmasked, entered and looked straight at a camera.

Sgt. Pennington says he panicked and tried to cover his face with his t-shirt. Investigators believe someone may know who this man is.

"Chances are very good they are going to continue this type of activity. If they do, chances go up somebody is going to be hurt," Pennington said.

WBRC Fox6 News went to the store. The manager there did not want to go on camera but says she is still terrified. Anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

