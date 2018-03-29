Suspect charged in Tuscaloosa burglary spree

Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man who is the suspect for more than 40 burglaries since February 19.

Rodney Bertrand, 49, has been charged in four burglary cases.

Captain Brad Mason described the cases as "smash-and-grab-type burglaries where a door was busted, the cash register is taken, other property is taken."

Officers arrested Bertand after they accused him of breaking into Ramey Veterinary Hospital.

Authorities say they were conducting a surveillance detail in the area when they encountered him with property that was later reported stolen from a business in the 1000 block of James I Harrison Parkway.

Bertrand was released from prison in December.

"So he's been out of prison for less than three months and was already committing these same types of crimes again," said Mason.

Police are investigating a string of business burglaries in areas along McFarland and Skyland Boulevard in the past month.

"I think any of the businesses in the affected areas will be glad to know maybe their property will be a little more safer with him in jail right now," Mason said.

He said authorities will present evidence to a grand jury in those and other cases in Tuscaloosa and Northport they claim involve Bertrand.

He also faces a parole violation as a result of his arrest Thursday.

