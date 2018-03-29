Former Brookwood High student arrested for making terrorist threat

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were parked outside Brookwood High School on Thursday, one day after authorities investigated a threat made against the school.

"We're going to take everyone of these cases seriously based on what's going on in our country it's imperative that we get on top these," Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy told WBRC.

Abernathy explained a single threat was made against the school on social media.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a 17 year-old male, former student on charges of making a terrorist threat.

"Anytime somebody makes a type of allegation to do harm or something involving a potential school shooting, you're going to see action like this taken," Abernathy said.

Deputies didn't recover a weapon. They say they've investigated three or four school threat allegations a week on average since the Parkland shooting in South Florida happened. Those cases have resulted in at least three arrests.

"There is no joke when it comes to the threat of a school whatsoever," Abernathy said.

The teen arrested is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Facility.

