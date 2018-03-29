Cause an Effect: Chipotle donating proceeds to benefit local Humane Societies

Attention burrito fans. You can enjoy a good meal, and give back by eating at Chipotle on March 29th.

The restaurant chain is donating half of all proceeds at local stores. The greater Birmingham humane society says this is a huge boost, just before the busy spring season.

“We will see a lot more animals coming in, and will have to partner dogs together in the same kennel

They are already starting to have that issue at animal control, so we are trying to brace ourselves for spring,” says GBHS Outreach Manager Daniel Martin.

All you have to do is show the fundraising flyer when you’re checking out. In the Tuscaloosa area chipotle sales will benefit the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Martin says the event will help individual animals as well as educational programs.

“It really helps us further our program our education program our adoption and rescue program and you get some really tasty food in the process so it's a win-win,” explains Martin. “You'd be surprised at the number of sweet and adorable animals you can find that you don't need to pay a breeder for. Give adoption a shot”

