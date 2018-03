(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Members of the media begin to surround the Los Angeles Angels dugout three hours before game time as they await the arrival of Shohei Ohtani prior to a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in O...

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Just like that, Shohei Ohtani has his first major league hit.

Ohtani lined a first-pitch single down the right-field line Thursday against Oakland's Kendall Graveman with two outs in the second inning and the Angels ahead 1-0.

The Japanese two-way star started at designated hitter batting eighth for Los Angeles. He is set to pitch for the first time in Sunday's series finale against the Athletics.

