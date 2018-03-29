FIRST ALERT Update: Heavier rain impacting the area this afternoon, severe risk over east Alabama

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The sky has certainly looked quite ominous at times today. However, this has mostly been a rain and wind event so far and hopefully it stays that way. The line of heavier rain has reached east Alabama and the primary concern for any severe storms will be limited to east and mainly southeast areas for the remainder of the afternoon. That said, pockets of heavier rain will continue to stream north across a good portion of the area through the rest of the day. So, I would plan on the possibility of some rainy weather for the drive home this evening. As far as the severe risk, the most unstable air is located over south Alabama. There are some indications this unstable air may try to lift northeast, possibly lifting into some of our eastern counties. Therefore, we will continue to highlight these eastern zones as the lingering severe risk for this afternoon and evening. Once again, this is a lower end risk, but I would remain weather alert. I will have radar updates at the top and bottom of the hour and plenty of updates on what is happening beginning with our 4 p.m. show today.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The rain will exit overnight, with dry weather and sunshine returning for Good Friday. Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow however, it’s going to be breezy, with a northwest wind returning. You will need the jacket tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 30s north and low 40s south. After a chilly start Saturday, highs will rebound into the 70s with sunshine. Easter and Monday still look dry, but we want to give you a First Alert for another system that will bring the possibility of rain and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. I will have more details on this system and radar updates in my forecast coming up at 4, 5, & 6 on WBRC.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.