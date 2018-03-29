AP source: Holland, Cards reach $14 million, 1-year deal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: Holland, Cards reach $14 million, 1-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says All-Star closer Greg Holland and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $14 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.

Holland was a free agent after leading the National League with 41 saves last season for Colorado. His addition would be a major boost to an unsettled Cardinals bullpen lacking a proven closer in the wake of several injuries.

Holland's deal was first reported by The Athletic less than two hours before the first pitch of St. Louis' opener against the New York Mets.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP freelance writer Scott Orgera contributed to this report.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

