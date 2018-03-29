Editorial Feedback: Step by step

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, March 29, 2018:

Our editorial earlier this week commenting on the March For Our Lives marches last weekend and the young people leading them prompted the following feedback posted on our WBRC FOX6 News station Facebook page and emails sent directly to me.

Here is just a sampling:

Charlie responded, “Exactly what is the objective of these kiddos and what do they want to accomplish? Their mission statement is weak and lacks direction. I have asked this question to all the major blogs talking about this and no one will answer. What do they want me to do to help?”

Melody added, “We have a generation of kids that are being manipulated and don't even have any real knowledge about what they are fighting against.”

Here’s what Ronnie had to say, “I believe it's time for adults to act in a way the younger generation wants to listen to us. We are to lead the teens, not the teens lead us.”

Lastly, Clay shared this, “They’re not trying to ban guns. Why is that so hard for people to comprehend? They want tighter gun laws, background checks, evaluations, training, etc. So that people that shouldn’t be allowed to get guns aren’t able to easily access them.”

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.