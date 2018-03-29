Cubs' Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cubs' Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season

(AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas). Members of the grounds crew prepares the field at Marlins Park prior to the opening baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins in Miami, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas). Members of the grounds crew prepares the field at Marlins Park prior to the opening baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins in Miami, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

MIAMI (AP) - The baseball season began with a bang.

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, connecting Thursday against Miami's Jose Urena at Marlins Park.

Happ tagged a 95 mph fastball and sent it far over the right field fence.

The drive kept up a familiar pattern in the majors - big leaguers hit a record 6,105 home runs last season.

Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox homered on the first pitch of the 1986 season, connecting off future Hall of Famer Jack Morris at Tiger Stadium.

Happ's homer was part of a three-run first inning for the Cubs. New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watched his team instantly fall behind from his seat two rows back of the Miami dugout.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

