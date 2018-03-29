Man, 49, faces charges in more than 40 business burglaries in Tuscaloosa Co.

A man faces charges in more than 40 business burglaries in the Tuscaloosa area.

Rodney Bertrand, 49, was arrested around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson.

Since February, investigators from the Tuscaloosa and Northport Police Departments have been investigating a series of burglaries which occurred in the Tuscaloosa and Northport areas.

Investigators were conducting a surveillance detail when they encountered Bertand.

Bertrand was found in possession of property that was later reported stolen from a burglary that happened in the 1000 block of James I Harrison Pkwy on Wednesday.

He was arrested on four counts of third-degree burglary and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held pending bonds totaling $60,000.

Bertrand also faces charges related to a parole violation.

He has arrests and conviction involving the Tuscaloosa Police Department spanning almost 30 years.

Bertrand's most recent conviction was for burglary in August 2015. He was released from prison on parole on December 16, 2017

