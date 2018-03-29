2 fundraisers to be held in Tuscaloosa to help feed hungry children

Leadership Tuscaloosa, an organization through the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, is hosting two upcoming fundraisers to benefit Secret Meals for Hungry Children.



Secret Meals, created by the Alabama Credit Union, fills the nutritional gap some children face on the weekends. The organization works with schools to discretely get food into children’s backpacks each Friday.

According to Secret Meals, $140 (on average) is the cost to provide a weekend food pack to one child, identified as going hungry, for an entire school year.



On Thursday, March 29, Black Warrior Brewing Company is sponsoring “Beer for a Benefit” from 3 - 10 p.m. The company is donating 20 percent of all sales from that night to Secret Meals.



There will also be a silent auction.

Wednesday, April 25 is “Skip a Meal Day.” Leadership Tuscaloosa members will be accepting donations for Secret Meals on that day, and donations can also be made in person at Alabama Credit Union. The purpose of the day is for people to donate their lunch money to raise money for Secret Meals, as well as to raise awareness of childhood hunger.



