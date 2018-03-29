FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking a line of rain that could re-intensify to the east this afternoon

As of 11 a.m., I am tracking a line of rain moving in towards the I-65 corridor. Once the line passes your location then you won’t have to worry about severe storms. The line could intensify east of I-65 this afternoon and so we will watch for that.

At this point, the greatest chance for a severe wind-producing storm or brief tornado looks to set up east of I-65 and south of I-20. The main risk appears to stay south of Central Alabama though.

Waves of rain will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain exits tonight from west to east and clouds linger. Areas of fog develop and temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Good Friday features afternoon sunshine and near normal temperatures.

Easter Weekend looks cool in the morning and in the 70s in the afternoon.

The next system to watch after today could impact us Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.