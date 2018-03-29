Pell City farm burns

A Pell City family loses everything in a fire at their farm.

The Bowman's own Wolf Creek Pastures. Their barn, along with all of the meat and chickens, caught fire and burned to the ground March 27.

According to a Facebook post, the owners say they will be out of products for the next few weeks, but hope to be back very soon.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

