Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Roderick Parker!

Roderick is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.05 GPA. He is involved in Skills USA, Boys State of Alabama, National Honor Society and YWCA Heritage Panel. In addition, he holds the honor of being the PVHS Team Mascot, Chef Tapawingo. He plans to continue his passion of the arts by pursuing a degree in mass communications, with a minor in theatre.

Roderick, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.