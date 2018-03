A 17-year-old is charged with making terrorist threats against Brookwood High School through social media. (Source: Raycom Images)

A former Brookwood High School student is charged with making terrorist threats directed at the school.

The 17-year-old male made the threats through social media, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy.

The teenager is in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

