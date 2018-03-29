FIRST ALERT STORM UPDATE: Tracking the first stormy round of many to move in today

As of 9 a.m., I am tracking a line of strong storms moving in across west Alabama that could contain 40mph winds. We will watch for possible strengthening at it moves east and impacts I-65 after 11 a.m.



Heavy rain and embedded storms will impact the state from west to east late this morning and through the early evening hours. Some of the storms could grow to strong to severe levels. Strong wind up to 60 mph is the main threat though brief tornadoes could spin up with the strongest of the storms.



The greatest instability sets up along and east of I-65 where storms may have a better chance to grow to severe levels and produce winds between 40mph-60mph. Areas east of I-65 and south of I-20 will especially have to be most weather aware for a 5 percent tornado risk.I still think parameters for severe storms will be greatest this afternoon across south Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall that will disrupt travel this afternoon and for storms that could contain strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado. Temperatures rise into the 70s along and east of I-65.



We will provide updates every half an hour on WBRC FOX 6 and updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App today.

Rain exits tonight and clouds linger. Areas of fog develop and temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Good Friday features afternoon sunshine and near normal temperatures.

Easter Weekend looks cool in the morning and in the 70s in the afternoon.

The next system to watch after today could impact us Tuesday into Wednesday.

