Troopers ID man killed during officer-involved shooting in Sylacauga

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a state trooper in Sylacauga.

Troopers confirm that 64-year-old Gerald Johns was shot and killed during a traffic stop Wednesday. 

Johns took off with the trooper hanging off of his vehicle, troopers confirmed during a news conference. The trooper then shot Johns in the chest. 

