Troopers ID man killed during officer-involved shooting in Sylacauga

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a state trooper in Sylacauga.

Troopers confirm that 64-year-old Gerald Johns was shot and killed during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Johns took off with the trooper hanging off of his vehicle, troopers confirmed during a news conference. The trooper then shot Johns in the chest.

We'll update this story as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.