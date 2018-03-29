Woman, 82, killed in crash in Mountain Brook

Police say an 82-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Mountain Brook Thursday. (Source: Raycom Images)

Mountain Brook police say an 82-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 280 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jacqueline Williams Mills.

Police say Mills was driving west bound on 280 when she tried to turn left into the Mountain Brook Center. Her car was hit in the passenger side door by a vehicle traveling east bound in the far right hand lane.

Both people in the east bound car were taken to UAB hospital with serious injuries.

