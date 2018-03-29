Zucchini Lasagna Spirals

Ingredients:
2-3 cups Cucina Antica Tomato Basil sauce
12 oz ricotta
2 tbsp basil, chopped
1 large egg
1/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano grated
8 oz Mozzarella Cheese shredded
4 medium zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise
Salt
Directions:
Lay the zucchini strips out across a cooling rack. Sprinkle sale across the tops of the zucchini and
let sit for about 10-15 minutes to let the water sweat out. Pat the water off the zucchini and then flip
them over and repeat with the next side. Wipe off excess salt with a towel.
Preheat oven to 375
Mix ricotta cheese, basil, mozzarella and egg..stir well
Spread 1/2 cup Cucina Antica Tomato Basil on bottom of casserole dish
Lay out sliced zucchini noodles and spread about 2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture over each individual
zucchini noodle. Add a spoonful of Cucina Antica Tomato Basil over the top of the ricotta
Carefully roll up the zucchini and place in casserole dish
Spread extra Cucina Antica Tomato Basil sauce over the top of the rolls. Sprinkle Parm-Reggiano on top
Bake for 45 minutes
