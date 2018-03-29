Huevos Rancheros Taco & Refried Black Beans

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil , divided

1 small yellow onion , diced

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 to 3 garlic cloves , minced

1 can <15-ounces> dark red kidney beans, well rinsed and drained

1/2- teaspoon ground cumin , or to taste

1/4- teaspoon chili powder , or to taste

1/2- teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and fresh ground pepper , to taste

8 eggs

8 6-inch whole wheat tortillas, warmed

1 can <10-ounces> Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican-Blend Cheese

1 avocado , diced

Fresh lime juice

Fresh parsley or fresh cilantro , chopped, for garnis

Instructions:

In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Add diced onions and season with salt; cook for 3 minutes, or until translucent.

Add minced garlic and continue to cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant.

Stir in beans; season with cumin, chili powder, oregano, salt and pepper.

Continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until beans have softened.

Remove from heat, and using the back of a fork or a potato masher, mash the beans until they resemble chunky mashed potatoes. Set aside.

If you want smoother beans, return to heat and add 1/4-cup water; simmer until beans are thick and of spreading consistency. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat.

Break eggs and gently slide into skillet, one at a time. In my skillet, I can fit about 4 eggs at a time.

Reduce heat to low and cook slowly until whites are completely firm and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.

Carefully slide a spatula under each egg and flip; Cook until desired doneness. Add more olive oil as needed.

Evenly divide and spread prepared beans on warmed tortillas and top with cooked eggs.

Add diced tomatoes & green chilies over the eggs.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Add diced avocados and squeeze fresh lemon juice over each prepared taco.

Garnish with parsley or cilantro.

