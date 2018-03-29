FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The weather looks most tame this morning and most active this afternoon

Today starts off mild and breezy. Scattered showers will continue to graze the western part of the state. Shower chance will increase west of I-65, especially after 8 am. Showers will eventually grow upscale into storms late this morning but mainly this afternoon.



The heaviest and most concerning round sets up from west to east afternoon and impacts I-65 after 2 p.m.and east of I-65 after 3 p.m.



A large band of heavy rain with embedded storms will shift eastward with time this afternoon. The greatest instability sets up along and east of I-65 where storms may grow to strong to severe levels and produce winds between 40mph-60mph. Areas east of I-65 and south of I-20 will especially have to be most weather aware for a 5 percent tornado risk. I still think parameters for severe storms will be greatest this afternoon across south Alabama and the Gulf Coast.



FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall that will disrupt travel this afternoon and for storms that could contain strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado. Temperatures rise into the 70s along and east of I-65.



Rain exits tonight and clouds linger. Areas of fog develop and temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Good Friday features afternoon sunshine and near normal temperatures.

Easter Weekend looks cool in the morning and in the 70s in the afternoon.

The next system to watch after today could impact us Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tracking the threat for storms today on WBRC Good Day Alabama.

