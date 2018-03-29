Concerns grow after program geared toward keeping kids safe ends

After 20 years in the community, the Shelby County Drug Free Coalition could be out. The gr ant to keep the coalition funded wasn't renewed and that means several programs geared towards preventing teens from distracted driving, is also out.

That has an Alabaster mom concerned after she lost her daughter in an accident where she was texting and driving.

"We need to make them aware,” said Michelle Lunsford.

She lost her 17-year-old daughter Camryn Callaway, who was killed in a car accident five weeks ago. Callaway was headed home on I-65 South near exit 242 when her car collided with a tractor trailer. Lunsford now speaks to area teens about the dangers of distracted driving.

“We need to get into the schools. We can hit more students, more kids before they drive, while they're driving and be impactful now, prior to them getting up to the adult age and driving. I think is very impactful that we get into those schools now,” said Lunsford.

And a program doing just that won't anymore. The Shelby County Drug Free Coalition is ending its program on May 31.

It's a program Lunsford supports and planned to participate in, but the coalition lost its funding.

"Hearing that is so disappointing," Lunsford said.

Jan Corbett, coordinator of the program, said the $80,000 they need to run the program isn't happening this year.

"I was just devastated,” said Corbett.

She said driving presentation will not be presenting next spring before prom season.

“Teachers, counselors and principals are calling me daily asking for presentations for a different grade levels, different groups and that will no longer be available. It is actually heartbreaking,” continued Corbett

