Will a new downtown stadium actually be built this time?

A decades long discussion appears to be reality now that Birmingham city leaders signed off on funding a new downtown stadium.

Of course, we’ve seen it before with a ceremonial groundbreaking for a dome that was never built. But Gene Hall, CEO of the Bruno Event Team and Executive Director of the Alabama Sports Foundation, believes everything is now in place to finally build a stadium.

Hallman says the city of Birmingham has missed out on countless events over the years because of not having either a modern stadium or updated convention center. He believes having these venues will move the city in a positive economic direction

"To see it all together. To see every piece of the puzzle finally in place. Its extremely rewarding and creates a lot of excitement for me relative to sport,” Hallman said.

Hallman says the renovation of the BJCC is equally as exciting as a new stadium.

He believes the city will see more big name acts come to town as well as attracting sporting events like soccer. Hallman even mentioned the possibility of moving the Magic City Classic to downtown.

