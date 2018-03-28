FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible

Wednesday night, we’re tracking a line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms over east Mississippi. These storms are weakening as they approach the state line but we may certainly have some rumbles of thunder over northwest areas overnight.

Gusty winds will be possible, along with heavy rain. We will continue to monitor just-in-case a severe storm develops but the risk is low. This activity should weaken through the early morning and based on what I’m seeing tonight, cooler outflow associated with this wet weather could settle into west Alabama by sunrise and further limit the severe risk.

Temperatures will then try to rebound tomorrow as the heavier rain and thunder moves east. There will be a risk for a strong or severe storm, especially south of I-20 and across central and eastern counties. As far as timing, expect impacts between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for west Alabama, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in central counties, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for east Alabama. The storms and heavier rain will slide east late Thursday night with improvements on Friday. Rain amounts will generally range from a half inch to one inch; however, there will be higher totals in areas that are impacted by the heavier convection.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weather will improve just in time for the Easter Weekend. We will have sunshine by Friday afternoon, with clearing and colder temps Friday night. We will wake-up to 40º temperatures Saturday morning, with highs in the 70s. I’m expecting mostly sunny weather for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be near 50º Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: A cold front will approach the area Sunday night and stall. This will bring some clouds with a few showers possible late Sunday night and early Monday. The chance will be greatest across our northern counties. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday, with highs in the 70s. The chance for showers will return late on Tuesday and rain is expected to increase in coverage next Wednesday. We will keep a close watch on the radar overnight and Jill will be back with a First Alert Update at 4 a.m.

