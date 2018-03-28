Police investigating homicide in southwest Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in southwest Birmingham.

BPD confirm the victim of a shooting in the 1800 block of Francis Ave. SW was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

Police say the victim is a 23-year-old man who will be further identified after his family has been notified.

No suspect is in custody.

