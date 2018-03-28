23-year-old killed in drive-by shooting identified

Birmingham police have identified a man found shot to death in southwest Birmingham.

BPD confirm that 23-year-old Richard Roberts was shot during a drive-by shooting and found suffering from a gunshot wound between two houses in the victim in the 1800 block of Francis Ave. SW was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

Police say he was working on a vehicle parked on the street when he was shot. He tried to run from the shooter, according to police.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

