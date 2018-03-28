Fishing community mourns loss following boating accident

Friends of a fisherman killed in a tragic boating accident in Tuscaloosa County are speaking out.

L & L Marine in Northport is a place where Danny Pate loved to hang out with his fellow fishermen. His friends said losing him is a big loss to the fishing community.

“I got the call and it was just devastating to me,” said Bob Hale, owner of L & L Marine.

Hale was a close friend of Danny's for 20 years.

“You know, it's like losing your family,” he said.

The 64-year-old died in a boating accident last weekend during a fishing tournament on Lake Tuscaloosa.

“He fished all the tournaments on Lake Tuscaloosa knew the lake as good as anybody I know,” said Hale.

Authorities claim Pate hit some rocks at the base of the Tierce Patton Road Bridge.

“It was a real tragic shock. Something that you don't want to happen to anybody,” said neighbor Keith Adcox.

The long-time neighbor describes Pate as one of the most selfless people he knew.

“Danny, he was a big man, he had a big personality, he loved his family, he loved life,” said Adcox.

Friends of Pate are trying to support the family during this difficult time, leaning on faith to help them cope.

“God will get us through it,” said Hale.

Pate's memorial is Friday. If you'd like to donate towards funeral costs, click here.

