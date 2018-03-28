Birmingham woman arrested for sexual abuse - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham woman arrested for sexual abuse

Charlotte Moore (Source: Helena PD/Facebook) Charlotte Moore (Source: Helena PD/Facebook)
HELENA, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham woman has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Charlotte Moore, 40, was arrested by Helena police after they responded to the 2900 block of Dublin Drive on a report of sexual abuse.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

