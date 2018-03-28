DUI driver sentenced in deadly Tuscaloosa County crash

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts sentenced Jeffrey Hoggle on Wednesday to a 20-year prison sentence with five years to serve.

The judge's sentence was in response Hoggle's decision to plead guilty to a DUI crash that killed University of Alabama student Catherine Anne Virgona in September 2015.

Hoggle was driving under the influence during a crash that happened on I-359 at I-20/59 exit ramp in Tuscaloosa. Virgona was Hoggle's passenger and died at the scene.

He apologized to Virgona's family before the judge ordered him to immediately begin serving his sentence.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.