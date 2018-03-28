Child struck by train in north Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Child struck by train in north Birmingham

(Source: Neal Posey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A female child was struck by a train in north Birmingham.

Birmingham police confirm the child has been transported to Children's Hospital by Birmingham fire with a severe leg injury.

The incident is under investigation. The exact location is unknown, but police say it was in the area of 29th Court N.

We will provide more information when it is available.

