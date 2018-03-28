Severe weather expected as Cullman residents continue cleanup

We’re expecting strong storms and severe weather in our region Thursday. The threat is causing major concern for people in Cullman County still recovering from last week’s tornado.

More than a week after the hail and tornado, signs that say “Closed due to storm damage" are still up outside multiple stores.

And from what Mayor Woody Jacobs knows about the damage, these signs could be up for a while.

“It’s like a war zone,” said Robert Lindsey, Store Director of Warehouse Discount Groceries.

Driving around south Cullman, you can see torn up awnings and shattered store signs.



"The top of our building looks like a mine field, where it took so many hits," said Lindsey.



People and businesses in Cullman are still patching up and cleaning after last week’s hail storm and EF1 tornado.



"I live in one of the worst areas that got hit," said Mayor Jacobs. "My cars, my truck, even my Mayor car, all of that. My roof."

Stores like the Dollar Tree, TJ Maxx, K Jewelers and restaurants are all closed because of storm damage.

"I’ve heard some of them two weeks, some of them a little bit longer," said Mayor Jacobs.

And the damage is expensive.

"This is going to be more than $100 million," he said.

But not all stores have had to close up shop. Warehouse Discount Groceries has seen more business since the storms.

"People are out here trying to earn a living," said Lindsey. "We are all competitors, but we are people and we are concerned about our community. And we’re trying to do our best to try and keep inventories up for all the different people that are coming in and taking a look at our store that may not have been here in some time."

Mayor Jacobs said even if Thursday's storms aren’t as severe as last week's, the heavy rain we’re expecting could damage already-hit homes and stores.

