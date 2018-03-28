$10 million in grants announced for development in coalfield region

Alabama has been given approval to distribute $10 million in federal grant funds to three selected applicants to spur economic development and job creation.

The three applicants are Grand River Technology Park and Grand River and Grand River Homes in Leeds, the Hillsboro community in Helena and Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills.

The Grand River Technology Park will receive $6 million in funding. It is a multiphase opportunity to reclaim and transform approximately 105 acres of undeveloped land surrounding and including many pre-1977 abandoned coal mine lands in east Jefferson County into a regional nexus for research and development, tourism and light manufacturing.

The Grand River Homes is both supportive and derivative of the technology park, making the park more attractive to potential park tenants/employers and serving a recognized need in the area. The initial assessment of this project conservatively estimates that 1,200 new employment opportunities with the potential to generate over $85 million impact in the Greater Birmingham Metropolitan area would be achieved.

The Hillsboro Community, which will receive $3.25 million in funding, is a multi-phase mixed use development that will occur on a 3,600-acre tract, portions of which are situated on an area of pre-1977 abandoned coal mine lands. The 3,600-acre tract of land is planned to include residential, commercial, lake and trail system areas, and parks, each of which will be connected by an integrated trail system running the length of the project and ultimately linking it to downtown Helena. It is estimated that the Hillsboro Community Project would contribute approximately $67.1 million annually in spending and support 495 jobs with related new income of $23.8 million in Shelby County.

Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills will receive $750,000 in funding. Portion will be situated on 65-acres of previously reclaimed abandoned mine lands. Part of the project includes construction of a 300-seat amphitheater with covered stage, a 50-person pavilion building, public Wi-Fi access, the installation of a turn lane on Sicard Hollow Road, expansion of parking facilities and the addition of a multi-purpose athletic court. Impacts from this project are anticipated to create 1,000 jobs due to the attraction of approximately eight to 10 newly created businesses and over 100 existing served or improved businesses to service the demand for restaurant, retail and hotel amenities.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.