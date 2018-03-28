Neighbors concerned about violence in Center Point

Residents in Center Point are fed up with crimes like a carjacking that happened Tuesday night.

Some residents, like Lenora Battle, joined with other residents to form CPAC--the Center Point Action Committee--and approached the mayor about the issues.

"At one of our meetings, he had said, 'A lot of our issues fall on the county,'” Battle says.

So she reached out to Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight. He who met with residents Wednesday. They provided him with a list of their concerns.

“They have traffic camera issues, financial accountability, establish a police department and public works," Knight says.

With the exception of public works, Knight says the other issues fall under the city's purview. He feels the county is already working on fixing the roads, but on the other matters, he says he will work to facilitate a meeting with all parties involved.

“I said, 'Look, we just all need to sit down with the mayor-you-us and have this discussion amongst ourselves. We don't need to start lobbing hand grenades at one another and playing the blame game. Let's just see if we can't work these issues out,'” Knight.

Battle says she’s appreciative for Knight's actions.

“Yes, I feel someone listened to us today and I feel he's going to be an ally for us and get some of those things done,” she says.

