Mayor Woodfin tours A.G. Gaston Motel, discusses renovation

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin came to the A.G. Gaston Motel to get the latest on plans to fix it up.

Woodfin toured Room 10--the room where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others planned their marches to spread civil rights across the south.

"It's hard to put into words that war room. What war room mean not just for the state, for the south and all of America." Woodfin said.

The motel was built in 1954. It was the only motel for African-Americans to stay in Birmingham during the segregated Birmingham. This is where King would hold news conferences about the movement's attempts to bring down segregation.

"This is the cornerstone. It will be the piece that will help further evolve the potential, the tremendous potential that exists in this larger monument district." said Jack Pyburn, a Georgia architect working to renovate the motel said.

The Birmingham city council has already committed $10 million to help with the renovation. The city will be working with the National Park Service and preservation organization for funding to complete the work in about two years.

"This epitomizes the commitment to preserve the place of significance for African-Americans. It represents African American architecture, activism." Denise Gilmore, National Trust for Historic Preservation said.

The next step in renovation calls for plans for the construction work.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.