Senator pushes bill to have all Alabama superintendents appointed

Some of you could be losing the power to select the superintendent of your school system. Senator Dick Brewbaker is sponsoring the bill with the goal of making all Alabama superintendents appointed he says because sometimes elected officials have the wrong intentions.

He says that might work if everyone voting had a child in the school system. "So a lot of the people whose votes these superintendent to having to chase all they want is no taxes or they're not interested in school quality because their kids are already going or they don't have kids in the system," he explains.

There are 37 elected superintendents across the state and Chilton County Superintendent Tommy Glasscock says it gives the people to elect someone they know and trust rather than someone random that know nothing about the community. "If you are going to eliminate it I think it should be up to the people in that community," Glasscock says.

"We want superintendents to be focused on the people they are supposed to serve which are the students," Brewbaker says.

"But we are still going to do what is right for our students at the end of the day elected or appointed," Glasscock explains.

