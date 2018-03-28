What's next for Birmingham's downtown stadium?

Now that the Birmingham City Council has approved a commitment to give $90 million over the next 30 years to building a new stadium in Birmingham, what's next?

One of the next biggest steps is getting everyone in place to begin construction.

“There is so work to be done on the actual stadium sight to prepare it to build--some utilities that need to be relocated and some subdivision process,” says Tad Snider, the Executive Director of the BJCC. “And to prepare to assemble all the professionals that will be associated with the design: the architectural teams and engineering and contracting partner.”

There's also work to finalize agreements with UAB, naming rights partners and additional sponsorships.

Snider says it wasn't appropriate to do those things until the council approved their measure. Once financing is approved, construction can begin. Snider says the economic impact city just during the construction phase will be sizeable: nearly $330 million. And once the project is completed, it's projected to provide around $22 million a year to the directly to city's economy with 150 permanent jobs.

“And ongoing, the indirect impact would be somewhere just over $40 million. So you can see as everything gets up and running, the impact to the greater Birmingham area is significant,” Snider says.

The tentative plan is for the stadium to be completed in time for the World Games in 2021.

For those residents opposed to the project, Snider says he believes Mayor Randall Woodfin's plan is to take the increased revenues to the city and reinvest them into the neighborhoods is a strong one.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.