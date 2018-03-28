Business license revoked for north East Lake store where man was shot and killed

A gas station in Birmingham that was the scene of a deadly shooting, is being shut down.

The Birmingham city council revoked the business license for Deli, Inc on Oporto Madrid Boulevard, where 35-year-old Rodney Lee Williams was shot and killed in November 2017 by a store clerk.

“If I not shot him, he would shoot everybody in the store. I have no choice. That’s why I shot him. I didn’t want to shoot nobody but when we have no choice, we have to do it,” says Ty Nguyen, who runs the store with his family.

He claims Williams was threatening customers and when his son pulled out mace, Williams pulled out a gun.

“My son used mace on him and he turned around and pull the gun out and I shot him. I shot him and he went out there and lay down and die,” says Nguyen.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office ruled the shooting justifiable. Nguyen says he was acting in self-defense and says the city council is wrong to shut him down.

“I only want to ask the city council tell me what I do wrong. I just protect myself, protect my family and protect my customers inside the store. When I shot him, I believe the city would have to say thank you. He might kill 4 or 5 people in store and my family too. Why don’t they see that?”

But neighbors say the store has been a problem for years, and that Nguyen only makes it worse.

Stephanie Richardson lives across the street and is happy the business is being shut down.

“It’s a nuisance in our neighborhood. Always trouble, always shooting. They aren’t no better. Their attitudes are nasty towards the residents. Like you go in there and they are in there cleaning their guns. there’s a lot of reasons,” says Richardson.

The history of the store is a complicated one.

Ty Nguyen opened the store 18 years ago, but he lost his business license back in 2007 after being accused of assaulting a female customer. He was found not guilty but was forced to sell the business. Ownership changed hands several times over the next few years, and the business is now listed under a company owned by his wife, Hoang Nguyen.

That history is why some neighbors protested after Williams was shot, and demanded change from the city council.

Not everyone in the neighborhood agreed, however. Kyle Young walks to the store almost daily and says he’ll miss it.

“They were pretty good people. I have always been coming here since I was a little boy,” says Young.

The President of the East Lake neighborhood association stood up for the store at the city council meeting, saying closing it would only attract more crime to the area.

Other neighborhood residents also asked the council to keep the store open saying children and senior citizens often walk to the store.

“We’d love for a store to be in our neighborhood. But there’s enough crime without the store helping with the crime,” says Richardson.

