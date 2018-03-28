FIRST ALERT Update: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT: An axis of heavy rain and storms, stretching from Louisiana to Tennessee, will slowly move east overnight. As the line approaches west Alabama, storms and heavier rain could impact our northwest counties. We’re already seeing some scattered showers to the far west. The main push eastward will happen during the day tomorrow as the rain and storms cross the area from west to east. It is going to remain very warm and mild tonight, with temperatures in the 70s through 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FOR A SEVERE STORM THREAT TOMORROW

Forecast data suggests enough wind shear and instability will be present for some storms to possibly grow severe tomorrow. These cells would be capable of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, quarter size hail or a brief tornado. The more elevated severe risk has been expanded northeast to Blount and St. Clair counties. So a good portion of the area is in a slight risk for severe weather. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this slight risk expanded further east. While this is a lower end risk than what we experienced last week, it’s going to be an active weather day. Some data indicates the storms may try to outrun the upper air support, which would help limit the risk. However, we won’t really know until this system takes shape in the morning. So for now I would plan on being weather alert and weather aware tomorrow. As far as timing, expect impacts between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for West Alabama, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for central counties and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for East Alabama. The storms and heavier rain will slide east late Thursday night with improvements on Friday. Rain amounts will generally range from a half inch to 1 inch. However, there will be higher totals in areas that are impacted by the heavier convection. Be sure to download our FREE Weather App for severe weather alerts and forecast updates. You can download this app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weather will improve just in time for the Easter Weekend. We will have sunshine by Friday afternoon, with clearing and colder temps Friday night. We will wake up to 40º temperatures Saturday morning, with highs in the 70s. I’m expecting mostly sunny weather for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be near 50º Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: A cold front will approach the area Sunday night and stall. This will bring some clouds with a few showers possible late Sunday night and early Monday. The chance will be greatest across our northern counties. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday, with highs in the 70s. The chance for showers will return late on Tuesday and rain is expected to increase in coverage next Wednesday. I will share more details on this system and the storm threat for tomorrow in my forecast beginning with the FOUR today on WBRC.

