Auburn AD 'absolutely' expects Bruce Pearl to keep job

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has received a vote of confidence from the Tigers' new athletic director.

Allen Greene told WJOX-FM in Birmingham on Wednesday that it's "absolutely" his intention to stand by Pearl barring further developments from the FBI or NCAA.

Auburn hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of Pearl's program after last September's arrest of then-associate head coach Chuck Person on federal corruption charges.

Person allegedly accepted money in exchange for promising to steer Auburn players to a financial advisor when they turn pro.

Greene, who was hired in January, says Pearl "feels like he's done nothing wrong."

The AD added that he doesn't "have a reason to do anything other than what we've been doing and supporting him and his student-athletes."

Auburn won a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular season title since 1999.

