Mission Centers Easter outreach in jeopardy after downtown Birmingham fire

Fire crews worked several hours to put out a large fire in downtown Birmingham on Wednesday morning.



The building was vacant, but is connected to a building that is an outreach service, who says their mission has been put on hold.



Daniel Cason is the Pastor of Bread of Life Feeding Pantry and he says he got a call this morning that his building was on fire.



"I understand flames were everywhere, all over the place, we were just in the building yesterday feeding hundreds of people," Cason said.

The Bread of Life Feeding Pantry is connected to the old printer’s ink company building.

"The part that is directly next to where the fire was is the Bread of Life Food Pantry where we feed families. We just had a big feeding yesterday where we were handing out groceries and clothes and household items and toiletries," Cason continued.



Jamie Huffstulter owns the paint and body shop across the street and he says fires happen in the area often, and it is usually caused by homeless people seeking shelter in vacant buildings.

"We, as business owners in this area, have made several calls to police and to the people that should be out here checking these buildings, and no one checks them until you have a problem. You know, it is unfortunate because we are tax payers and we also employ a lot of people in Birmingham," Cason said.

As for Bread and Life Feeding Pantry, the fire is putting their plans to serve the community this weekend on hold.

"We have a big thing planned for Easter. You know, we are just trusting God," Cason stated. "We have Easter baskets in the building where we were planning on doing a big outreach for children in the community, but now we don’t know."

