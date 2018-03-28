Mission Centers Easter outreach in jeopardy after downtown Birmingham fire

Forecast data suggests enough wind shear and instability will be present for some storms to possibly grow severe tomorrow.More >>
Fire crews worked several hours to put out a large fire in downtown Birmingham on Wednesday morning. The building was vacant, but is connected to an outreach service who says their mission has been put on hold.
At a school visit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama U.S. Representative Terri Sewell stressed the power of education to level the playing field and importance of education funding.
Wednesday is Jersey Mike's annual "Day of Giving." On the last Wednesday in March, the chain of sandwich shops gives 100% of the day's sales to local charities.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Center Point.
